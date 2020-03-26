World News
March 26, 2020 / 10:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Macron told EU leaders 'survival of European project' at stake in virus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a videoconference with G20 leaders to discuss the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron warned his fellow European Union leaders on Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak risked undoing the bloc’s central pillars such as its no-border zone if they failed to show solidarity in this crisis, a diplomat said.

“What’s at stake is the survival of the European project,” he told the 26 other leaders in a conference call, according to a French diplomat. “The risk we are facing is the death of Schengen,” Macron added, according to the same source.

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sandra Maler

