EU's initial green-light to remdesivir might be granted in coming days: EMA

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the European Union’s medicines agency Guido Rasi said on Monday an initial authorisation for U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead’s remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment could be granted in coming days.

“It might be that a conditional market authorisation can be issued in the coming days,” Rasi told a hearing in the EU Parliament in Brussels.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has already recommended the compassionate use of remdesivir, which allows a drug to be administered to patients even before it has been fully authorised.

