FILE PHOTO: The President of the European Council Charles Michel holds a news conference on the European Union response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis at the EU headquarters in Brussels, April 15, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders asked the executive Commission to urgently work out a plan for joint EU financing of the bloc’s economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Thursday.

He said the leaders wanted the Commission to link the recovery plan with the EU’s next long-term budget for 2021-2027.

“We have expressed strong will to move forward together,” Michel said.