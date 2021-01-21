EU should be able to agree on vaccine medical certificates - European Council president

European Council President Charles Michel gives a news conference at the end of a video conference of the members of the European Council on COVID-19, in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2021. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders discussed the possibility of having common vaccine certificates at a video conference on Thursday and made steps towards a possible document for medical reasons, the president of the European Council said after the meeting.

“We should be able to agree on common elements to include in a certificate for medical purposes,” Charles Michel said, noting leaders were cautious on the matter, which has divided countries over the past weeks.

The possible use of this certificate for travel purposes was deemed to require further talks.