EU parliament moves session from France over virus risk

European Parliament President David Sassoli gives a speech on the future of Europe in Brussels, Belgium January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament has exceptionally moved its planned session in Strasbourg, France, next week to Brussels because of concerns about the coronavirus risk.

Parliament president David Sassoli said the parliament’s medical service viewed a “significantly higher” health risk if the session went ahead in France and that it must exceptionally be held in Brussels.

Under the parliament’s rules, it must hold 12 plenary sessions a year in Strasbourg.