EU seals new Pfizer deal for 1.8 billion COVID-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A firefighter fills a syringe with a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Disneyland Paris theme park vaccination center in Marne-la-Vallee, near Paris, as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union signed a new contract with Pfizer-Biontech to receive 1.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 2021-2023, to cover booster shots, donations and reselling of doses, the European Commission said on Friday.

“Happy to announce that @EU_Commission has just approved a contract for guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options) with @BioNTech_Group and @Pfizer for 2021-2023,” European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Twiter.

“Other contracts and other vaccine technologies will follow,” she said.