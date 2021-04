FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Parc des Expositions in Angers as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union has exercised an option to acquire an additional 100 million doses of BioNTech and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, the two companies said on Monday.

This brings the total number of doses to be delivered to the 27 EU members to 600 million in 2021, the companies said in a statement.