Pfizer has told EU it can still make vaccine deliveries in 1st qtr, Von der Leyen says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s chief executive said on Friday she had spoken to Pfizer and been reassured that scheduled COVID-19 vaccine deliveries will be made in the first quarter of 2021, despite current delays.
“Like many of you, I got the news today that Pfizer announced delays, I immediately called the CEO of Pfizer ... he reassured me that all guaranteed doses of the first quarter will be delivered in the first quarter,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.
Reporting by Brussels newsroom
