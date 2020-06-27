Factbox: Global COVID-19 fundraising meeting raises $6.9 billion

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A pledging summit on Saturday raised 6.15 billion euros ($6.9 billion) to tackle COVID-19. The event was part of a joint initiative by the European Commission and the advocacy group Global Citizen and included a star-studded globally televised and streamed concert.

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Pledges by the following countries:

Belgium - 11.5 million euros to the World Food Programme, 4 million euros to the WHO’s COVID-19 solidarity response fund

Canada - C$120 million for the ACT Accelerator, C$180 million for COVID-19 humanitarian and development aid

Denmark - DKK16 million to the United Nations Population Fund

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) - US$25 million towards West Africa’s COVID-19 relief and development

European Commission jointly with European Investment Bank - 4.9 billion euros to help countries recover from the pandemic

Germany - 383 million euros to support the Global Fund’s response mechanism and Global Citizen’s crisis network

Luxembourg - 800,000 euros to the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator

Netherlands - 25 million euros for procurement of a vaccine for countries needing it the most

Norway - $10 million to vaccine alliance GAVI

Qatar - US$10 million to the WHO

Serbia - 100,000 euros to vaccine alliance CEPI for vaccine research

Spain - 10 million euros to the Coronavirus Global Response initiative

Sweden - 46 million euros to the WHO Solidarity Response Fund

Switzerland - 20 million euros to ensure equal access to a vaccine and testing

United States - $545 million for COVID-19 relief