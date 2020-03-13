Business News
March 13, 2020 / 3:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU, euro zone very likely in recession this year due to virus, Commission says

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and the euro zone are very likely to be in a recession this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, a top economic official of the European Commission said on Friday.

“It is very likely that growth for the euro zone and the European Union as a whole will fall below zero this year and potentially even considerably below zero,” Maarten Vervey, head of economic affairs of the EU executive told a news conference in Brussels.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below