EU 'should probably help Russia' with Sputnik V vaccine, Commissioner says

FILE PHOTO: Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured in a carriage in Irkutsk Region, Russia March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Evgeny Kozyrev

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Sputnik V is “probably a good vaccine” for COVID-19 and the European Union should probably help Russia with production of the jab, a member of the bloc’s executive Commission said on Wednesday.

“Sputnik is of course probably a good vaccine because the Russians are pretty good scientists and ... I would not have any reason to doubt,” Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told a news conference.

“Almost all our facilities are used today to manufacture the vaccines that have been agreed, but one way or the other I think we should probably help Russia.”