EU clears 5.4 billion euro Danish coronavirus state aid scheme

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s state aid regulators approved on Wednesday a Danish scheme to grant 5.4 billion euros ($5.86 billion) worth of support to companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The EU has suspended its usual state aid curbs to allow its 27 member states to support their companies through an economic slump trigerred by the pandemic.

The Danish scheme will offer compensation to companies, including for their continued fixed costs, the European Commission, EU’s executive in Brussels, said in a statement.