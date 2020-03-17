EU agrees to close external borders, but fast tracks for goods

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Tuesday to close Europe’s borders for 30 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus but establish fast-track lanes at their countries’ frontiers to keep goods moving, bloc leaders said after a video-conference summit.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference that it would be up to European countries to implement the closure of their borders to citizens from third countries.

“The enemy is the virus and now we have to do our utmost to protect our people and to protect our economies,” she said. “We are ready to do everything that is required. We will not hesitate to take additional measures as the situation evolves.”