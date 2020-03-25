EU can cover only 10% of demand for medical gear, ventilators with standard supply: document

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union states are able to address only 10% of current demand for personal protective equipment and other medical devices, such as ventilators, against the coronavirus using traditional supply chains, an internal EU document showed on Wednesday.

Internal estimates from the European executive commission “show that the traditional supply will only be able to serve ca. 10% of the demand”,” the Commission said in the document, dated 25 March and seen by Reuters.

“The availability and supply of personal protective equipment and other medical devices, in particular ventilators, across Europe remains concerning,” it said, adding that most EU states have limited stockpiles and limited capacity to scale up production.