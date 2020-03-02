EU's Breton: Coronavirus costs €1 billion per month to European tourism

PARIS (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak, which is grounding Chinese tourists, is costing the European tourism industry around one billion euros per month in lost revenue, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Monday.
“Chinese tourists are not coming to Europe since January. It means two million (hotel) nights lost. That is one billion euros per month since January,” Breton told BFM television .
Europe’s tourism sector has benefited greatly from China’s economic rise over the past two decades.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten