EU to discuss limiting non-essential travel to Europe: Spahn

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union health ministers will discuss limiting non-essential travel to Europe at a virtual meeting on Friday, German health minister Jens Spahn said.

“The topic of the meeting is also of course the current pandemic situation and especially the question whether and how we can restrict non-essential travel into the EU,” Spahn said in a video message posted on Twitter.