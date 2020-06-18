Johnson & Johnson in talks with governments on possible COVID-19 vaccine

LONDON (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is in talks with multiple governments and global organizations as it seeks to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, it said on Thursday after Reuters reported that the U.S. company is in talks over a potential EU supply deal.

“We are committed to making our COVID-19 vaccine accessible globally to populations at greatest risk and where it could provide the greatest good according to our vaccine’s profile,” a Johnson & Johnson spokesman said in an email.

“As part of that, we are in ongoing discussions with many stakeholders, including national governments and global organizations.”