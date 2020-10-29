Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

EU agrees to fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, once available

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to fairly distribute among EU countries a vaccine against the coronavirus, once such a vaccine becomes available, the chairman of the leaders said.

“We very much agreed, it was repeated around the video conference table, to guarantee a fair distribution between member states in the case of contracts signed by the Commission and those we hope will be signed in the coming weeks,” Charles Michel told a news conference after an EU video-summit.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski

