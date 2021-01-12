EU to close preliminary talks this week with Valneva over COVID-19 vaccine

A vial, sryinge and small toy figures are seen in front of a displayed EU flag in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission plans to conclude this week preliminary talks with French company Valneva over the advance purchase of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, EU top negotiator Sandra Gallina told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“We intend to launch this week a tender procedure for Valneva,” Gallina said in a hearing in the EU Parliament, confirming a Reuters report from Monday.

She said the EU was also trying to conclude a supply deal with Novavax.

“We hope to be buying doses of Novavax,” she said. Preliminary talks with the U.S. vaccine makers were wrapped up on Dec. 17. for the supply of up to 200 million doses.