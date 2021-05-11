EU has exported about 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, Sefcovic says

FILE PHOTO: European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic speaks during a news conference on 'Better Regulation: Joining forces to make better laws', in Brussels, Belgium April 29, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The European Union has exported about 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said in a tweet.

"While we're open to discussing new solidarity proposals, our priority is to ramp up the EU vaccine production + to see others unblocking exports of vaccines and their components,"he added in the tweet bit.ly/3tCUV2x.

In April, Reuters reported that the European Union has exported about 37 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines than it has shared out among its own 27 countries, according to two sources that cited figures from the bloc’s data.