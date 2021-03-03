EU targets vaccine production capacity of 2-3 billion doses/year by end-2021 paper

FILE PHOTO: A health worker receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Madrid, Spain, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Union aims to increase the region’s COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 2-3 billion doses per year by the end of 2021, Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

In an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera he also urged member states to implement their vaccination policies quickly “because the capacity to produce doses is increasing from week to week”, he said.

Breton said that while around 43 million doses have been delivered to the EU so far, only 30.2 million have been administered, adding the bloc was targeting deliveries of 95-100 million doses by the end of March.