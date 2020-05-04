EU to provide 1 billion euros for global vaccine search: Von der Leyen

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union pledged on Monday 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) for the global search for vaccines and treatment for the novel coronavirus, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a pledging conference.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for any treatment developed to be available to everyone, something the World Health Organization said would be a challenge.
