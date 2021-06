EU's von der Leyen urges unfettered investigation into origins of COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France June 9, 2021. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said it was necessary to know the origins of COVID-19 and investigators need to have full access to sites which could shed lights on the matter.

“It is of utmost importance that we learn about the origins of the coronavirus,” von der Leyen told a news conference ahead of a G7 summit in Britain.

“Investigators need complete access to whatever is necessary to really find the source of this pandemic,” she added.