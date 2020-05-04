World News
May 4, 2020 / 4:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

World leaders pledge $8 billion in fight against coronavirus, EU says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen holds a news conference on the European Union response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis at the EU headquarters in Brussels, April 15, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - World leaders promised $8 billion on Monday for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said at the end of a pledging event that she chaired.

“In the space of just few hours we have collectively pledged 7.4 billion euros ($8.07 billion) for vaccine, diagnostics and treatment” against COVID-19, von der Leyen said.

“This will help kick-start unprecedented global cooperation,” she added.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Andrew Heavens

