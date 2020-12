FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus-Vaccine" and a medical syringe are seen placed on the European Union map in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Commission is planning to exercise options to buy 180 million additional doses of coronavirus vaccine, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday.

The Commission is planning to buy 80 million additional doses from U.S. manufacturer Moderna and 100 million from German company BioNtech and its U.S. partner Pfizer, Spiegel reported.