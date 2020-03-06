EU urges solidarity as coronavirus strains medical supplies

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union officials held an emergency meeting in Brussels to urge solidarity among the 27 EU countries as they try to cope with potential shortages of medicine and protective gear caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

FILE PHOTO: An employee in a drug store wraps protective face masks, due to a coronavirus outbreak, at Zaventem international airport near Brussels, Belgium, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Many EU countries rely on China, the source of the outbreak, for drug ingredients, and they are now struggling to avoid shortages after the epidemic disrupted supplies and delayed shipments.

Protective gear, like face masks, is already in short supply in most EU countries, officials said, which puts doctors and nurses at risk.

Europe needs to bring medical production back to Europe, because it relies too much on imports from non-EU countries, officials in France and Germany, the EU’s largest countries, have said.

France imports about 40% of drug ingredients from China, a situation that the French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called over-reliance on Beijing.

“This is not something that will be solved tomorrow, but we must start this discussion today so that we have a solution after tomorrow,” Austrian Health Minister Rudolf Anschober told reporters at the meeting in Brussels.

No immediate shortages of medicines have so far been experienced in the EU because of the epidemic, officials said, but concerns were mounting after India, the world’s largest producer of generic medicines, restrained some exports.

The bloc already faced shortages of several drugs, including for respiratory diseases, before the outbreak.

EXPORT BANS

To combat the existing shortage of protective gear, for which demand has grown exponentially in Europe since the beginning of the crisis, health commissioner Stella Kyriakides called for “solidarity” among EU states.

But France, Germany, the Czech Republic and Lithuania have blocked exports of protective equipment to avoid risks of shortages in their own territories..

Belgium’s health minister, Maggie De Block, called the bans “paradoxical” and urged to remove them. Other ministers criticised those measures.

Italy, the EU country hardest hit by the outbreak, has formally requested help from other EU states to meet its needs for protective gear.

Italian health minister Roberto Speranza said more needed to be done at EU level to meet existing needs.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, last week began joint procurement of face masks and other protective gear on behalf of 20 EU states, but the effort probably won’t secure enough supplies before April, officials said.

EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said he was confident that EU-based manufacturers could meet the growing demand for protective gear in the coming weeks, provided that production was coordinated.

Ministers also discussed measures to prevent the spread of the virus, informing each other on actions taken at national level.

Free movement of citizens within the EU’s open-border Schengen area has so far not been limited because of the epidemic.

“I believe any measures to limit travel across borders is not appropriate, based on what we know about the situation of the virus at the moment,” German health minister Jens Spahn said. “If we got a consensus on this today, I would see this as an important signal.”