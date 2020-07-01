Health News
Diagnostics firm Eurofins launches new coronavirus test devices

PARIS (Reuters) - French diagnostics company Eurofins Technologies announced on Wednesday the launch of new devices aimed at testing for the presence of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The new, rapid point-of-care testing devices aim to identify a person’s past exposure to the virus, SARS-CoV-2, in 10 minutes, Eurofins said.

Its serology-based, finger-prick tests would detect virus antibodies with a sensitivity of 94.5% from 19 days after symptoms showed, it added.

