France's Le Maire: European countries must rise to meet challenge of exceptional times

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference to kick off the France's national lottery operator Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) listing with the opening of the share subscription process in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday, that European countries must rise to meet the challenge of the current exceptional climate, after an initial failure at the Eurogroup meeting to agree on funding measures.

“Along with (German finance minister) @OlafScholz, we call on all European states to be up to the challenge posed by these exceptional times so that we can arrive at reaching an ambitious agreement,” Le Maire wrote on Twitter.

The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Mario Centeno said on Wednesday he was suspending talks on half a trillion euro package to support the economy against the coronavirus epidemic until Thursday, to bridge divisions over its elements.