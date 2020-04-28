Europcar still in talks over French financial aid

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car rental firm Europcar in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French car hire company Europcar (EUCAR.PA) said on Tuesday it was still in talks with the government over obtaining further financing aid.

Europcar has finalised the second tranche of financing programme guaranteed by the Spanish state with new credit lines with a maturity of three years worth 31.25 million euros ($33.79 million), it said in a statement.

European buyout fund Eurazeo (EURA.PA), which has a 29.9% stake in Europcar, said on Monday it would participate in a plan to support the company financially.