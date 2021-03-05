EU regulator advises on use of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Lilly is seen on a wall of the Lilly France company unit, part of the Eli Lilly and Co drugmaker, in Fegersheim near Strasbourg, France, February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

(Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator said on Friday an antibody drug combination developed by Eli Lilly and Co can be used to treat COVID-19 patients who do not require oxygen support and are at high risk of progressing to severe illness.

The recommendation can now be used as guidance in individual European nations on the possible use of the combination of bamlanivimab and etesevimab, before a marketing authorisation is issued, the European Medicines Agency said. (bit.ly/3kMpkZr)