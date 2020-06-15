Sunseekers and cigarette runs: Europe starts to reopen borders

BRUSSELS/MADRID (Reuters) - European nations eased border controls on Monday as coronavirus cases declined after three months of lockdown, with Germans heading abroad on holiday and French people streaming into Belgium to buy cheap cigarettes.

A passenger wearing a face mask walks past thermic cameras at the Zaventem International Airport, as Belgium eases restrictions aimed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, near Brussels, Belgium June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

But the continued closure of most of Spain, a patchwork of quarantine rules and remote-working by many who once commuted across borders mean pre-crisis travel levels are a way off.

Greek airports allowed more international flights as the country sought to salvage its summer season, German tourists flocking to neighbouring Denmark caused an 8 km (5 miles) queue and Italians popped into France to buy lottery scratch cards.

Spain is allowing in a small number of holidaymakers from Germany as the Madrid government works out how to make mass tourism work now. Sunseekers queued at Düsseldorf to board a flight to Mallorca.

“It’ll be quieter than normal,” said one mask-wearing tourist. “But it’s a good feeling that it’s all starting up again, that we can travel again.”

The Schengen area of 22 EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland operates control-free crossings. But for three months they have been mostly closed.

European officials hope lifting internal border controls will allow a gradual reopening to other countries from July and revive a tourism industry that flatlined during the lockdown.

The sector makes up almost 10% of the EU economy and even more in Mediterranean countries, some of which were hit hardest by the pandemic.

In Greece, passengers arriving from airports deemed high-risk will be tested and quarantined for up to 14 days, depending on the result. Restrictions remain for passengers from Britain and Turkey. Arrivals from other airports will be randomly tested.

The European Commission on Monday launched a site, "Re-open EU reopen.europa.eu/en", giving information on travel, which coronavirus rules apply, and whether hotels and beaches are open.

SPAIN CLOSED

But it will not be a return to unfettered travel for 420 million Europeans.

Spain will allow no foreign tourists until June 21, with exceptions for some Spanish islands.

Elsewhere, the right to travel will depend on where you live and where you are going. The Czech Republic has a traffic-light system, barring tourists from ‘orange’ or ‘red’ countries such as Portugal and Sweden.

Denmark will accept tourists from Iceland, Germany and Norway, but not Sweden, if they book at least six nights’ accommodation.

Britain’s two-week quarantine for visitors means Britons will face the same confinement in France.

Before the crisis, about 3.5 million people crossed an internal EU border every day, according to a 2019 European Parliament report, some 1.7 million of them commuters.

Many of the latter are now working from home, while continued restrictions and health concerns are expected to curb tourism and business travel.

In the Belgian village of Macquenoise, tabac stores did brisk trade as French citizens queued, well apart, to buy cheaper tobacco three months after prices rose at home.

“It’s worth the effort,” said Nadege Caplain, who made an early-morning 200-km (125 miles) round trip to buy cigarettes.