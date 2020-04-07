Breakingviews - Breakdown: Europe’s coronabond conundrum

LONDON/MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - The coronavirus pandemic may be the euro zone’s best opportunity to break its common debt taboo. The health emergency is stretching sovereign finances across the single currency area. That’s a problem for countries like Italy, which has the highest Covid-19 death toll and whose government debt is already at 135% of gross domestic product.

Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala addresses the media after a ceremony to draw an Italian flag to half mast as mayors across Italy stand in silence to honour the country's dead due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Milan, Italy, March 31, 2020.

The European Central Bank’s promise to crank up bond-buying has helped contain the financial fallout. European countries could also aid by clubbing together to provide cheap loans. But these measures are unlikely to be sufficient. Breakingviews explains why it’s time for the euro zone to embrace joint debt.

WHY DOES THE EURO ZONE NEED CASH?

The health emergency risks triggering the biggest economic crisis since World War Two. Like other governments around the world, euro zone states have pledged hundreds of billions of euros to protect companies and jobs through cash handouts, employment protection schemes and loan guarantees. Spending packages amount to 2.3% of the currency union’s GDP, with a further 13% of collective output committed to credit guarantees, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, lockdowns have led to a collapse in economic activity and tax revenue. Euro zone budget deficits could reach 10%-13% of GDP this year, according to UniCredit economists. The combination of increased spending and shrinking output will increase debt-to-GDP ratios by between 20 and 40 percentage points.

For countries like Germany, whose borrowings are less than 60% of GDP, the hit is manageable. But for Italy, whose debt UniCredit estimates could approach 170% of GDP this year, the crisis revives long-running doubts about its financial viability. That could send investors running for the hills, raising new questions about the euro zone’s future.

WHAT CAN THE EURO ZONE DO TO HELP?

The ECB has already announced plans to buy bonds worth up to 750 billion euros, potentially taking this year’s total purchases to 1.1 trillion euros. That has calmed markets and kept sovereign borrowing costs under control. If the central bank spreads purchases over the next nine months and buys debt in proportion to members’ share of its capital, the ECB could buy 140 billion euros of Italian government bonds, Jefferies analysts estimate. That’s not far off the extra debt the country will have to issue this year.

However, the ECB’s temporary programme won’t calm longer-term debt fears. That is why governments are debating the merits of joint financial support.

WHAT FUNDING OPTIONS ARE AVAILABLE?

The most obvious existing tool is the European Stability Mechanism. This was set up during the 2012 euro zone crisis to offer cheap loans to states that run into trouble. It has 410 billion euros of spare lending capacity with the collective support of euro zone members. The ESM also has the power, so far unused, to purchase bonds directly from governments.

The European Investment Bank, with around 450 billion euros of outstanding borrowing, is another potential source of help. Its cash is used to co-fund projects, like helping Polish hospitals or small companies, but not to provide direct aid to governments.

The EIB’s borrowing is backed by 71 billion euros of capital and reserves, plus 222 billion euros of additional capital that it can call on from European states. The institution raises about 60 billion euros a year, but that limit could be increased. With an extra 25 billion euros the EIB could create a fund to back loan guarantees of up to 200 billion euros, President Werner Hoyer has privately told European finance ministers.

Then there’s the European Commission. It has borrowed on the EU’s behalf in the past, most recently to provide nearly 50 billion euros of long-term loans to Ireland and Portugal during the euro zone crisis. Those loans are collectively guaranteed by member states and backed by the EU’s budget.

WHICH OF THESE IS THE EU MOST LIKELY TO USE?

Probably a combination of all three. The European Commission has proposed creating a 100 billion fund to provide cheap loans for short-term unemployment in troubled countries. The scheme, dubbed SURE, needs the agreement of the 27 EU members, who would collectively provide guarantees worth 25% of the amount.

Euro zone finance ministers will on Tuesday also debate a proposal for the ESM to provide a 240 billion euro standby credit facility to any euro zone member, with minimal conditions. This would allow the country to borrow 2% of its GDP, repayable over the next 5-10 years. And the EIB would offer guarantees to help companies stricken by the crisis tap additional debt.

WILL THIS BE ENOUGH?

Probably not. These schemes are too small to make a difference to any one state’s financial needs. The ESM facility also risks carrying a stigma for any beneficiary, because investors might then consider that nation’s bonds to be riskier.

The bigger problem, though, is that all the support must ultimately be repaid by its recipients. That would please nations like Germany and the Netherlands, which are implacably opposed to directly bailing out other euro states. Though the schemes might alleviate borrowing costs, they would not reduce a country’s overall debt burden.

WHAT’S THE ALTERNATIVE?

A more radical plan is for euro zone members to club together to raise cash for needier countries via so-called “coronabonds”. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, backed by eight other nations, has proposed such a common debt instrument to support economic recovery in EU countries.

A paper by Christian Odendahl of the Centre for European Reform, Sebastian Grund of Harvard Law School and Lucas Guttenberg of the Jacques Delors Centre suggests the European Commission could raise 440 billion euros in 30-year bonds to fund the collective costs of fighting coronavirus. Crucially, however, the money would be granted to member states rather than lent. Responsibility for repaying the bonds would be divided between EU members according to the relative size of their economies in 2050, allowing the strong to support the weak.

WILL ‘CORONABONDS’ BE ACCEPTABLE?

It’s a tough call. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will make or break any EU deal, has long opposed debt pooling amid fears of a political backlash at home.

But she acknowledged on Monday that member states must show greater mutual support in dealing with the EU’s biggest challenge since its foundation. A once-in-a-century pandemic may be the euro zone’s best opportunity to show that solidarity extends beyond simply sharing a common currency. It may also be its last.