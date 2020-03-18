European Medicines Agency: ibuprofen okay for coronavirus

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday that there is no scientific evidence showing that the widely used anti-inflammatory drug ibuprofen worsens the effects of coronavirus.

In a statement, the agency said it wanted to dispel incorrect information circulating on social media.

“There is currently no scientific evidence establishing a link between ibuprofen and worsening of COVID‑19,” the agency said, referring to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“When starting treatment for fever or pain in COVID-19, patients and healthcare professionals should consider all available treatment options” including ibuprofen and related drugs, as well as paracetamol, the most widely used painkiller.

Pharmacies and grocery stores in the Netherlands have begun limiting sales of paracetamol due to shortages caused by stockpiling.