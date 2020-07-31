Technology News
SAP, Deutsche Telekom close to European coronavirus app deal: Wiwo

BERLIN (Reuters) - SAP and Deutsche Telekom are close to a deal to build a software platform that would enable smartphone apps for measuring risks of coronavirus infections to exchange information, Wirtschaftswoche magazine reported on Friday.

The two companies, designers of Germany’s Corona-Warn-App that has been downloaded more than 16 million times, had pitched the project for a gateway that could share infection warnings between national apps to the European Commission.

An agreement is close to being finalised, Wirtschaftswoche quoted sources as saying.

Several other European Union countries - among them Ireland, Italy, Poland and Latvia - have launched similar apps. These are based on a design from Alphabet’s Google and Apple that are compatible.

