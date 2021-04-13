Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

European medicine watchdog EMA: aware of U.S. J&J vaccine pause

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A nurse draws from a vial of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European medicines watchdog on Tuesday said it was aware of a decision by its U.S. counterpart to pause the administration of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to rare instances of blood clots.

In a statement the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it is not clear there is a link between the vaccine and the incidents and its safety committee is continuing a review announced last week.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

