Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Media and Telecoms

Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam to proceed in limited format - organizers

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 5 images )

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The 2021 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in limited form in the Dutch city of Rotterdam in May due to restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Wednesday.

Some performances will be held in the city on May 18, 20 and 22, in a “socially distanced” way, organizers said, without specifying whether any live audience would be allowed in. Some delegations may submit recorded performances.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up