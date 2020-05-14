U.S. regulator extends foreclosure and eviction moratorium for Fannie, Freddie mortgages

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. housing finance regulator announced Thursday that it was extending a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions on mortgages backed by housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac until at least June 30.

The original moratorium, which applies to roughly 44% of all single-family mortgages, was set to expire on May 17. The Federal Housing Finance Agency said the extension would help protect families during the coronavirus pandemic.