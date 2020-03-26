European stock exchanges working well in extreme conditions

A general view shows the German share prize index DAX board during afternoon trading as markets react on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON (Reuters) - Stock exchanges across Europe have implemented their business continuity plans due to the coronavirus epidemic and markets are working well under extreme conditions, the Federation of European Securities Exchanges said on Thursday.

“These plans ensure that everything is working satisfactorily, including in the context of ‘working from home’ protocols, and have been executed on close cooperation with supervisory authorities,” FESE said in a statement.