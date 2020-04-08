Ferrari to pilot employee screening for coronavirus: Elkann

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Ferrari is seen on a car during the Prague Autoshow in Prague, Czech Republic, April 13, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

MILAN (Reuters) - Luxury group Ferrari (RACE.MI) will pilot a project to conduct voluntary screening of employees and their families to better fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, the head of holding group Exor (EXOR.MI), which controls the supercarmaker, said on Wednesday.

In a letter to Exor shareholders, CEO John Elkann, who also acts as Ferrari’s chairman, said the project was carried out with the patronage of the Emilia Romagna region, where the luxury carmaker is based, with the collaboration of a pool of scientists and experts.

Voluntary screening will be followed by the use of an app which, while respecting privacy rules, will help monitor and contain the emergence of any new infections amongst employees, Elkann added.