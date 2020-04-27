Thirty workers on Equatorial Guinea offshore oil platform test positive for coronavirus - sources

LAGOS/CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Thirty workers at an offshore oil platform in Equatorial Guinea have tested positive for the new coronavirus, two sources close to the ministry told Reuters.

The workers on the Serpentina floating production storage and offloading platform have since been evacuated back onshore and are in quarantine, while operator Exxon Mobil and government officials are working to disinfect the platform.

Oil production has not been impacted, the sources said.