FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2019 General view of spectators during the race REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix will not take place this year, organizers the Automobile Club de Monaco said on Thursday after the sport had announced a postponement of the showcase race on May 24 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement came on the day the Mediterranean principality revealed its ruler Prince Albert had tested positive for the virus.