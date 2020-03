FILE PHOTO: Facebook branding is seen in a workspace at the company's offices in London, Britain, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Facebook said on Friday it is closing its London offices until Monday after a visiting employee from Singapore was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“An employee based in our Singapore office who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 visited our London offices February 24-26, 2020,” Facebook said in a statement.

“We are therefore closing our London offices until Monday for deep cleaning and employees are working from home until then.”