(Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday the social network is shifting moderation of most sensitive types of content like child pornography and extremism from contract workers to full-time employees, as contractors are sent home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is in the process of increasing the number of people working on such content, he said.