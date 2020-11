FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks are seen on a street amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - A Danish study of 6,000 people suggests face masks provide only moderate protection against COVID-19 infection and could not preclude that they provide no protection at all, Denmark’s leading state hospital, Rigshospitalet, said on Wednesday.