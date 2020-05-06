Paris to hold men's fashion week in virtual format July 9-13: statement

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris will hold a men’s fashion week in virtual format from July 9 to July 13 for the Men Spring/Summer collections 2021, organisers said on Wednesday.

“This event will be structured around a dedicated platform,” the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode said in a statement. “Each house will be represented in the form of a creative film/video.”

In late March, organisers said they had to cancel the men’s and haute couture fashion weeks in Paris because of the coronavirus outbreak.