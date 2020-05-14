Fast Retailing reopens more Uniqlo stores as pandemic measures ease

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the logo of Uniqlo at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Heo Ran

TOKYO (Reuters) - Casual clothing chain Uniqlo has reopened more stores in the past week and plans to resume business at more shops in coming days as governments ease coronavirus restrictions, its owner Fast Retailing (9983.T) said on Thursday.

The company, which temporarily closed 311 stores in Japan a month ago, said only 215 out of 813 stores in Japan were still closed, and that more would reopen from Friday.

Around 290 out of 1,433 Uniqlo stores outside Japan were still closed, compared with more than 400 closed in early April, the company said.