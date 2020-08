FILE PHOTO: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 31, 2020. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, had surgery on Thursday to remove a polyp on his vocal cord, according to a spokeswoman from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, who is the director of the NIAID, is at home and resting, the spokeswoman added.