Fauci says states seeing surge in COVID-19 cases should reconsider some lockdown measures

FILE PHOTO: Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases prepares to testify ahead of a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2020. Kevin Dietsch/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said states experiencing high numbers of coronavirus cases should reconsider imposing lockdown restrictions, with the need to get case counts to a low baseline before the fall flu season.

“What we are seeing in some of the yellow states and other states is that same insidious increase in percent positive that we had seen and pointed out ... in states like Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Minnesota and others”, Fauci said during an interview with the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).