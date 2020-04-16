FDA cautions slower drug review activity due to reallocation of staff to COVID-19

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration cautioned on Thursday that with a lot of its staff allocated to the coronavirus crisis, it may not be able to sustain its current level of timely reviews and approvals of marketing applications.

FDA said it was working to ensure that the drug programs continue to see minimal interruptions during this time, but if there was an increase in drugs shortages and supply disruptions, it will be ready to reprioritize its work.

The agency said its staff was working at full capacity to ensure that safe and effective drugs and biologics are available to the public, and are continuing to meet review goals, approve applications and communicate with drug developers. (reut.rs/2VNcAFZ)