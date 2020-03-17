Business News
March 17, 2020 / 1:57 AM / a few seconds ago

Large U.S. banks plan to access Fed's discount window: statement

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The eight largest U.S. banks announced on Monday that they would be jointly accessing funding from the Federal Reserve’s so-called “discount window.”

The banks said that while they are strong and well-capitalized, the move is aimed at reducing the stigma attached to that low-interest funding tool, after banks shied away from it as a sign of weakness following the 2008 financial crisis. The joint move was announced by their trade group the Financial Services Forum, in a statement.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below