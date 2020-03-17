Large U.S. banks plan to access Fed's discount window: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The eight largest U.S. banks announced on Monday that they would be jointly accessing funding from the Federal Reserve’s so-called “discount window.”

The banks said that while they are strong and well-capitalized, the move is aimed at reducing the stigma attached to that low-interest funding tool, after banks shied away from it as a sign of weakness following the 2008 financial crisis. The joint move was announced by their trade group the Financial Services Forum, in a statement.